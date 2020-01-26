Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $17,073,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Worthington Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WOR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WOR. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

