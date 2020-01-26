Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $13,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 20.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Encore Wire news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

