Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $251,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,790 shares of company stock worth $4,345,862. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,188.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,142.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

