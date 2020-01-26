Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90,600 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

