Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

