NOIA Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $80,133.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,601,776 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

