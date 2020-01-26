Noku Price Tops $0.0205 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Noku has a market cap of $487,093.00 and approximately $475.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Noku has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

