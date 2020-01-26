Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after buying an additional 842,657 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

