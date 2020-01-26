NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.