NPCoin Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $3,471.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.