NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce $381.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $388.18 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $509.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

