Nxt Hits One Day Volume of $1.70 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Livecoin and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Indodax, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

