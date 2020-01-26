Obyte Price Tops $26.94 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.94 or 0.00310788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a market cap of $19.85 million and $16,735.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

