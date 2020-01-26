Obyte Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $26.26 or 0.00310018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and $16,499.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.