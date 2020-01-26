Ocean Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $9.84 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

