OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC downgraded OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.