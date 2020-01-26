ODEM Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $271,884.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.