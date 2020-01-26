ODUWA Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $317,308.00 and $64,797.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,532.28 or 1.00760023 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

