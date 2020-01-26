Odyssey Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bittrex, LBank and Gate.io. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $195,524.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,363,027,594 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDEX, LBank, Huobi, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

