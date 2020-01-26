Ondori Price Tops $0.0001 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. Ondori has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ondori has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

