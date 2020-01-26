OneLedger One Day Volume Reaches $467,484.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.41 million and $467,484.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BitForex, UEX, IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

