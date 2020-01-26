Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $735,585.00 and approximately $885.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

