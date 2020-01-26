Optimum Investment Advisors Has $6.66 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

