OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Jeffersonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JFBC) Critical Comparison

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -29.49% -29.08% -1.35% Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.61% 9.73% 1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $4.38 million 1.34 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.56 million 3.50 $6.20 million N/A N/A

Jeffersonville Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Summary

Jeffersonville Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

