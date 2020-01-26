OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 143.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $4,725,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.