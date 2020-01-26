Origo Hits Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $557,821.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.05594416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019635 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.