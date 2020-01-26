Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Zvi Krieger sold 668 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $51,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roberts Christopher bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,524,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 54,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

