OST (OST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Huobi and OKEx. OST has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $64,521.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinsuper, Binance, Upbit and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.