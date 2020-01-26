OST Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. OST has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $45,983.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinsuper, Binance and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, Coinsuper, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

