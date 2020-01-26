Own Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Own has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $455,856.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Own has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

