OWNDATA (OWN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,308.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $369,140.00 and approximately $16,308.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00330226 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011800 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002184 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

