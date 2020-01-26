Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,560 ($20.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.73 million and a PE ratio of 25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.48. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.