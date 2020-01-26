Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

