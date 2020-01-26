Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.