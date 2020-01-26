PAL Network (PAL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $185,580.00 and approximately $961.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAL Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Kyber Network, DDEX and DOBI trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinBene, DOBI trade, CPDAX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

