Pandacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $34.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

