ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.44 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $137,116.00 and $52.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00652724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

