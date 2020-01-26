Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.67 Million

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $404.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.10 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $405.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PKOH stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $415.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

