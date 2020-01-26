ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.12

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $570.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

