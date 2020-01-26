Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007578 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $22,966.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

