Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ PATK opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,158,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,142. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.