Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 93.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

MSFT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

