Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.27 ($25.90).

Several brokerages have issued reports on P1Z. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

