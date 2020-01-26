Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Pattern Energy Group worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

PEGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

