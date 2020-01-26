PAXEX Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $4,532.00 and $20.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006112 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.