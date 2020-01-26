Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Cap Reaches $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

