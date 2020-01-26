PENG (PENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $164,293.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 48.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, PENG has traded 13% lower against the dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $164,293.00 and approximately $601.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,181,350,862 coins and its circulating supply is 6,860,222,460 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

