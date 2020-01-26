PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,590,000 after purchasing an additional 762,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 285,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 185,819 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMT opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

