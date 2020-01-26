Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.07 Million

Analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $752.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $740.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

