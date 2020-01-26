Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous dividend of $0.10.

PEBK stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.